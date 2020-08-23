The dancehall star’s baby mama, Michy, shared a video of Majesty confessing what God does in his life.

Though he believes one does not need to go to church to be able to enjoy the power of God, he admitted that his life couldn’t be complete without God.

“God guides, takes care of me and guards me when I sleep, and I think that’s enough for me,” he confessed.

His mum captioned the video: “Even children know the amazing power of God…don’t doubt Him. He surely takes care of us all. Have a blessed Sunday, lovers.”

