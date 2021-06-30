Shocking 'Mona Mo Bl3' transformation from rehab surfaces online (WATCH)

Mona mo bl3 became an internet sensation following how his videos with witty sayings go viral. He was picked to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, a few months ago by Kofi TV CEO, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, after an interview with and his family in Swedru.

Mo Na Mo Bl3 family Pulse Ghana

According to his family, the 52-year-old was not in a psychiatric hospital because he passed the test at Ankaful Psychiatric hospital so the Doctor he can't be admitted. However, the story has changed after Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's intervention.

Mona mo bl3 is currently in rehabilitation at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital with a fresh update that shows how he has been surprisingly transformed. Photos of his transformation have since gone viral.