RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shocking 'Mona Mo Bl3' transformation from rehab surfaces online (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Glow up photos of "Mona mo bl3" has popped on social media to the surprise of many who are in shock over his transformation.

Mo Na Mo Bl3 transformation
Mo Na Mo Bl3 transformation

The photos show Samuel Kofi Ampofo, the mentally challenged man who popularized the phrase 'Mona mo bl3" dressed in a matching blue back suit over a white shirt. He now has a clean shave and rocked his new look with a pair of white sneakers.

Recommended articles

Mona mo bl3 became an internet sensation following how his videos with witty sayings go viral. He was picked to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, a few months ago by Kofi TV CEO, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, after an interview with and his family in Swedru.

Mo Na Mo Bl3 family
Mo Na Mo Bl3 family Mo Na Mo Bl3 family Pulse Ghana

According to his family, the 52-year-old was not in a psychiatric hospital because he passed the test at Ankaful Psychiatric hospital so the Doctor he can't be admitted. However, the story has changed after Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's intervention.

Mona mo bl3 is currently in rehabilitation at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital with a fresh update that shows how he has been surprisingly transformed. Photos of his transformation have since gone viral.

A Plus shared the images too and wrote "there is an opportunity for every willing heart. Bless you @kofiadomahnwanwani". Watch the video below for more as the broadcaster interviewed Mona mo Bl3 to assess his transformation so far.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

STDs: Top 7 foods that fight sexually transmitted diseases

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it (video)

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Bullion van attack CCTV