Family of 'Mona Mo Bl3' breaks silence on his condition after viral videos (WATCH)

His father, Papa Yaw Mensah, 80, who spoke during the interview said Mona Mo Bl3 is 52 years old and his first son out of children and detailed that he is not in a psychiatric hospital because he passed the test at Ankaful Psychiatric hospital so the Doctor he can't be admitted.

"I’ve taken him to Ankaful, he had a test with the Doctor by way of conversation and he answered every question he was asked correctly and he wasn’t aggressive so the doctor didn’t admit him," he told Kofi Adoma.

"It became obvious that he has a mental challenge but he is never aggressive. He goes roaming and when you call him he hardly comes home but he is very intelligent … he buys machines and sell for people," he said and speaking about his un-kept hair and beards he added that "he is very hairy, he shaves the beards but it grows back just after a month".

Detailing his Mona Mo Bl3's mental health condition, he said "he knows what is worrying him," and disclosed that he smokes marijuana when he noted that" it is the weed that has been smoking. He said it himself that it is the weed and that if he stops smoking, he will be fine but is not able to speak. He smokes more than a role and eats," Papa Mensah said.