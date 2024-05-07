Lydia Forson shocks netizens with throwback photo of herself as a musician

In a picture posted on Facebook recently, the Perfect Picture actress shared the story of how she and brothers formed the music group, NSPG in her teenage days.

According to Lydia, the creation of NSPG was the brainchild of her older brother, with herself and other brothers serving as backup singers and rappers.

Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Read her post below:

"Once upon a time my brothers and I (with a friend) started a music group called NSPG.

Actually it was my older brothers idea, we were just the backup singer & rapper.

This was supposed to be our first album cover..

Yes we did an album, and even performed at some events and competitions including one for Hush Hush studios.

ADVERTISEMENT

We start no be today. 🤣"

The actress disclosed that, their music group released an album and even performed at various events and competitions, including one organized by Hush Hush studios.