Lydia Forson shocks netizens with throwback photo of herself as a musician

During her teenage years, Lydia revealed the Forson siblings, of which she is the only girl, formed a music band to promote their singing talent.
A throwback photo shared by Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has left netizens surprised, as it revealed a lesser-known chapter of her past as a musician.
In a picture posted on Facebook recently, the Perfect Picture actress shared the story of how she and brothers formed the music group, NSPG in her teenage days.
According to Lydia, the creation of NSPG was the brainchild of her older brother, with herself and other brothers serving as backup singers and rappers.
Read her post below:
"Once upon a time my brothers and I (with a friend) started a music group called NSPG.
Actually it was my older brothers idea, we were just the backup singer & rapper.
This was supposed to be our first album cover..
Yes we did an album, and even performed at some events and competitions including one for Hush Hush studios.
We start no be today. 🤣"
The actress disclosed that, their music group released an album and even performed at various events and competitions, including one organized by Hush Hush studios.
This affirms her initial revelation that, from birth, she has envisaged herself an entertainer.
