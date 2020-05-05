They aren’t pointing guns at each other or threatening each other with guns but they two have shown possession of firearms.

Last week, Togolese international footballer Emmanuel Adebayor, who spends most of his holidays in Ghana and also good friend of Funny Face, publicly threw his weight behind the comedian with ‘guns’.

He noted on Instagram that: “Bro, I’m right behind you with the guns”.

And just when we thought everything was over, Kalybos has also shown that he is skilful at handing guns.

In a video he uploaded to his Instagram on Tuesday, May 5, he is seen having a firm grip of a short gun while firing off multiple shots at a target.

The beef doesn’t involve only the two; Bismark the Joke and Lil Win are also in the mix.

Watch the full video below.