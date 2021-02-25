Nana Akua Addo fired back at loudmouth Ayisha Modi after the latter went on Instagram to jab her for backbiting and claiming that the ‘red-carpet queen’ took a loan of $15,000 from her seven months ago and refused to repay.

“If someone has an issue with you, and they are telling everyone except you, trust me they don’t have a real issue with you,” Nana Akua fired in her first Instagram post responding to Ayisha’s claims. “They enjoy the attention they are getting from talking about you. I just said fiiiiiiiiiiii , wusi $15,000 you get some $$$”.

She dared Ayisha and asked her to manage her life before managing talents.

“WUSI You Gave Me What???? $15,000 You’ve Got Jokes I have Said fiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii bitch why the lie @she_loves_stonebwoyb see your face, you see 15k before ???4 more for nana wai clouttt manage your life b4 you can manage a talent you hear.”

Nana Akua Addo then pulled out of Ayisha’s posts about her, praising her. She captioned the post: “Oday they love you, tomorrow they hate you . This life eiiiiiiiii no balance. Your problem is you fuckin don’t no when to shut-up shutup iam your mate @she_loves_stonebwoyb”.