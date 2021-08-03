Sista Afia takes over street hawker's job in traffic; gives out free water, drinks (WATCH)

In a video she posted on her Instagram page, she paid a street hawker for the drinks she is selling, carried them on her head and shared them among random commuters.

She said her benevolence was influenced by her will to put a smile on people’s faces.

“Woke up this morning putting smiles on people faces... free water for all,” she captioned the video on her Instagram page.

The act has been highly praised by fans and celebrities alike.

“Kaiishhh see sexy pure water seller,” Instagram comedian Official Dacoster commented. Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey said: “I love hardworking women and you are one of them… @sista.afia Let me have my Keleville special rice tonight.”

She was also praised by actress Nikki Samonas, and musicians Dope Nation and Lady Jay.

In March this year, Sista Afia disclosed to Fella Makafui that she fooled Ghanaians with her historic beef with female rappers, Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz.

In 2020, while the world was fighting the pandemic which rocked every sector, the three ignited the female rap fraternity with a historic beef that last weeks.

But Sista Afia said the beef was planned and that it was all her idea.

She revealed this during an interview on Fella Makafui’s YouTube show “The Fella Show”. She said she called Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz and sold the idea to them.

According to her, she did this to help revive the rap game among the women in the music industry.