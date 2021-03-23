In 2020, while the world was fighting the pandemic which rocked every sector, the three ignited the female rap fraternity with a historic beef that last weeks.

It all started when Sista Afia – an afro-pop and highlife singer – decided to deviate into rap music and initiated a grubby beef among the female musicians in Ghana.

In April 2020, she released a diss song titled “WTM” (Women Must Talk) where she made some disparaging inferences about her fellow female musicians and claimed to be the queen of highlife and ‘Queen Solomon’ (referring to her latest album).

The response from Eno and Rhymz caused the beef to escalated to a different level, even in a near physical fight.

But Sista Afia says the beef was planned which was heavily covered by the media and that it was all her idea.

She revealed this during an interview on Fella Makafui’s YouTube show “The Fella Show”. She said she called Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz and sold the idea to them.

According to her, she did this to help revive the rap game among the women in the music industry.

She however noted that Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz have been ungrateful to her after helping them gain some relevance in the entertainment space.

Watch Sista Afia confess below.