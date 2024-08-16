Socrates Safo joins other celebrities in complaining of neglect after supporting NPP

During a panel discussion on Peace FM, Safo admitted that he has been reluctant to express his grievances publicly but fully understands the frustrations shared by the two musicians. He hinted that his disappointments were even more profound but noted that he had chosen to remain silent out of loyalty to the party.

“I have more to say than what the two musicians have already expressed, but I’ve kept quiet. I'm holding back, not because I’m a party member, but because I completely understand their sentiments. If I lose control, what I would say could be much more than what they've shared,” Safo explained.

He further highlighted that this issue is not unique to the NPP, pointing out that volunteers and supporters of political parties across Ghana often face similar neglect. “The way political parties treat some of their volunteers is so bad that it causes anger. Across the country, political parties don't appreciate their volunteers and don’t treat them well,” Safo added.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong recently revealed in an interview on Ash FM that he has been a dedicated supporter of the NPP since 2008, even using his personal vehicles to support the party's campaign efforts. Despite this, he claims his contributions have gone unrecognised, with no acknowledgement or compensation from the party.

Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong echoed these concerns, expressing disappointment over the lack of recognition for his efforts. “Today, I can’t point to anything that’s been done for me in return. I can’t demand compensation from those in power. But none of them have remembered my sacrifices; none of them have acknowledged the contributions many of us in the creative industry have made for them,” Ampong said in a radio interview.

In a related story, Nana Poku Ashis, the manager of Ghanaian artist Kwabena Kwabena, disclosed that the singer's support and campaign for NPP negatively affected his career.

“He was targeted in many instances. Some of his fans from the opposition side were upset with him for using his platform to campaign for the NPP. Others felt disappointed in his decision. On social media, he faced a lot of backlash and insults, and some fans even said they wouldn’t attend his shows anymore, leading to a drop in numbers,” Ashis explained.