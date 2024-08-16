ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Socrates Safo joins other celebrities in complaining of neglect after supporting NPP

Selorm Tali

Veteran film producer Socrate Safo has voiced his deep frustration over what he perceives as neglect by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a political party he has loyally supported and campaigned for over many years.

Socrates Sarfo
Socrates Sarfo

Safo's comments follow similar sentiments expressed by veteran musicians Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, who have both aired their disappointment, citing a lack of recognition and appreciation from the NPP despite their long-standing support.

Recommended articles

During a panel discussion on Peace FM, Safo admitted that he has been reluctant to express his grievances publicly but fully understands the frustrations shared by the two musicians. He hinted that his disappointments were even more profound but noted that he had chosen to remain silent out of loyalty to the party.

Gospel artiste, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has asked his colleagues not to associate themselves with secular artistes.
Gospel artiste, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has asked his colleagues not to associate themselves with secular artistes. ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

He further highlighted that this issue is not unique to the NPP, pointing out that volunteers and supporters of political parties across Ghana often face similar neglect. “The way political parties treat some of their volunteers is so bad that it causes anger. Across the country, political parties don't appreciate their volunteers and don’t treat them well,” Safo added.

Gospel artiste, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has asked his colleagues not to associate themselves with secular artistes.
Gospel artiste, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has asked his colleagues not to associate themselves with secular artistes. ece-auto-gen

Nicholas Omane Acheampong recently revealed in an interview on Ash FM that he has been a dedicated supporter of the NPP since 2008, even using his personal vehicles to support the party's campaign efforts. Despite this, he claims his contributions have gone unrecognised, with no acknowledgement or compensation from the party.

Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong echoed these concerns, expressing disappointment over the lack of recognition for his efforts. “Today, I can’t point to anything that’s been done for me in return. I can’t demand compensation from those in power. But none of them have remembered my sacrifices; none of them have acknowledged the contributions many of us in the creative industry have made for them,” Ampong said in a radio interview.

In a related story, Nana Poku Ashis, the manager of Ghanaian artist Kwabena Kwabena, disclosed that the singer's support and campaign for NPP negatively affected his career.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kwabena Kwabena
Kwabena Kwabena Pulse Ghana

He was targeted in many instances. Some of his fans from the opposition side were upset with him for using his platform to campaign for the NPP. Others felt disappointed in his decision. On social media, he faced a lot of backlash and insults, and some fans even said they wouldn’t attend his shows anymore, leading to a drop in numbers,” Ashis explained.

These sentiments highlight a growing concern about how political parties in Ghana treat their loyal supporters, particularly those in the creative industry who have dedicated their time and resources to supporting party campaigns.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther admits there are times she feels bad in some of the dresses she wears

Travis Scott

Travis Scott arrested in Paris following violent altercation at a luxury hotel

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others

Mercy Asiedu

Stop hopping from man to man; no man is perfect – Mercy Asiedu's advice to women