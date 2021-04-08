RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sonnie Badu is spewing absurdity - Prof Gyampo (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

University of Ghana’s Prof Ransford Edward Gyampo has described Sonnie Badu’s claims that he acquired a degree, masters and a PhD in four months as ‘absurdity’.

Embattled UG lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Pulse Ghana

The gospel musician who is based in the United States is under fire after a Twitter user investigated the school where he acquired four certificates in four months and found that the institution isn’t accredited in the US.

Joining the conversation, Prof Gyampo has said it is impossible to achieve such a feat – not even with the grace of God as Sonnie Badu claims.

“It is an absurdity that anybody would want to throw out there,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM. “And again, I keep saying that, some of these people say these things because they know that a lot of people are ignorant.”

Sonnie Badu gets new degree
Sonnie Badu gets new degree

“Maybe, it's not the same PhD that I did. Whoever is saying that is spewing an absurdity. It is not possible, even with the grace of God. The grace of God does not fan illogicality.”

He continued: “When I was studying introduction to religious studies in level 200, my professor told us that God cannot (he put in inverted commas) do things that are logically impossible. Unless he wants to do a miracle.”

“The doctor of philosophy enterprise business has no room for miraculous features or miraculous feats. It is you struggling and going through the cannons of empirical research, methodologies, and learning, reading and researching and doing all manner of things before you get there. So, it is not child's play,” he added.

Watch Prof Gyampo below.

