You were in JHS when I started ministry - Sonnie Badu replies 'fake degrees' critics (VIDEO)

According to the singer who is now the founder of Rock Hill church in the U.S " those doing this be careful it's not anybody you play with, I am actually working on my PhD on Theology as well, I am done with Philosophy I am doing my Theology, I just don't come out to tell the world this is what I am studying".
Firing back at his critics on social media, he noted that "when I started ministry some of you were students in school, Senior High, Junior High, whatever but today internet gives you strength to go on to talk".
Sonnie Badu in the video below continues that "I don't even know how old they are, have the audacity to disrespect and others are jumping, it doesn't move me, it doesn't touch me because I know their mindset that's why I don't live there, I know the mindset of my people".