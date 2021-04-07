RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You were in JHS when I started ministry - Sonnie Badu replies 'fake degrees' critics (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Sonnie Badu has responded to reports that some degrees he acquired recently are fake as he has fired his critics in a new video.

Sonnie Badu

Pulse Ghana

The Gospel singer's academic qualifications have been challenged by a Twitter user who dug deep into the institutions that issued them after the “baba” hitmaker revealed that he acquired a degree, master and PhD in the space of 4 months.

Recommended articles

But a Twitter user with the handle ‘@mnm_mensa’ argued that his degrees are a scam. He indicated that he used Google Scholar search and emails to dig deep into all the certificates Sonnie Badu has and concluded that they are scam.

Responding to this in the video pulse.com.gh has seen, Sonnie Badu said " trying to trend out of somebody's handwork is not the right way to go if we want Africa to move forward ... I don't have a problem if somebody comes up to me to explain but when somebody goes out, misquote you, I don't back out you know me, I roar back".

According to the singer who is now the founder of Rock Hill church in the U.S " those doing this be careful it's not anybody you play with, I am actually working on my PhD on Theology as well, I am done with Philosophy I am doing my Theology, I just don't come out to tell the world this is what I am studying".

Sonnie Badu and wife Ann-Marie
Sonnie Badu and wife Ann-Marie ece-auto-gen

Firing back at his critics on social media, he noted that "when I started ministry some of you were students in school, Senior High, Junior High, whatever but today internet gives you strength to go on to talk".

Sonnie Badu in the video below continues that "I don't even know how old they are, have the audacity to disrespect and others are jumping, it doesn't move me, it doesn't touch me because I know their mindset that's why I don't live there, I know the mindset of my people".

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

She wasn't naked, mind your business - Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Here are the beauty tricks to get whiter eyeballs

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

I didn't relapse - Abena Korkor speaks on nude posts and TV3 brouhaha (VIDEO)

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Trending

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine