Spare Ghanaians from hell; Ghana is already hell - Ceccy Twum prays to God

“It’s an economically tough time, and we will all eventually feel its impact,” she said, emphasising the struggle of daily life in Ghana. “If you don’t work hard, you and your children will go hungry.

You need to rise each day and make moves.” Ceccy Twum highlighted how the nation’s flawed systems make it difficult to navigate tough economic times, stating, “If the systems worked, we could endure tough times. But when you have to navigate a faulty system just to make ends meet, it’s incredibly challenging.”

Reflecting on her first experience in the UK, Ceccy shared her admiration for Western infrastructure, particularly public transport. “I was moved to tears in a car. I thought, if we had a bus system like this in Ghana, it would be so helpful,” she recalled. “A day after I arrived, I could go out by myself because I easily identified my street and bus number. It gave me freedom to move around.”

Ceccy Twum criticised Ghana's reliance on foreign loans, questioning why the country does not use its abundant resources to build its economy. “Why don’t we use our resources to build this country instead of relying on foreign loans, using our timber, gold, and oil as collateral?” she asked. “We’re always indebted, and our resources are being exploited while we default on payments. This is why we’re stagnating as a nation and a continent.”

The gospel musician also noted how the economic challenges have impacted religious practices, with many Ghanaians struggling to afford transportation to attend church regularly. “The difficult economic season has made even attending church a challenge, as transportation and related expenses often limit my fellow believers to once-a-month attendance,” she said.

In a moment of prayer and reflection, Ceccy Twum asked for God’s mercy on the nation, saying, “God should have mercy on Ghanaians and not take us to hell in the afterlife because we’re already in hell. Otherwise, we’d be experiencing hell twice if we end up there.”

She ended on a hopeful note, saying, “God will help us. God will speak for us,” referencing her new song, Kasa (Speak Lord), which calls for divine intervention in these trying times.