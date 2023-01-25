Stick to your wife if you don’t understand the assignment – Kafui Danku to sugar Daddies

In a Facebook post, the actress wrote, "Ghana Sugar daddies di3r ; twea ! If you don't understand the assignment, just sit down! Just stick to your wife."

Her comment follows the recent trending case regarding CFO of First Atlantic Bank Mr. Kwesi Nimak and his alleged sidechick, Deborah Seyram Adablah.

According to the plaintiff, identified as Deborah Seyram Adablah, she worked under the first defendant, also identified as Kwasi Nimako, the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of First Atlantic Bank which happens to be the second defendant, during which time she suffered overwhelming sexual harassment.

Deborah Seyram Adablah argued that the bank owed her a duty of care, but it didn’t only fail to discharge that duty, but also allegedly used her as bait to get wealthy men to open accounts with the bank in exchange for sex.

After her service, she left the bank and didn’t accept a job offer to work with the firm because the Kwasi Nimako had asked her to leave, with a promise to give her the following:

• Lump sum working capital to start a business.

• Pay for her accommodation/Rent for 3 years

• Buy her a car

• Pay her GHc 3,000.00 a month.

• Buy the plaintiff a ring.

• Pay her medical and other Bills including paying for her to undergo a family planning treatment so that she will not give birth in the short term.

• To marry Plaintiff after divorcing his wife in the course of their parlour relationship since 1' Defendant's relationship with his wife was challenged, with irreconcilable differences and the marriage had broken down beyond repairs and or reconciliation. Generally to take care of the plaintiff.