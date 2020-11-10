In August 2020, the government of Ghana announced the reopening of the KIA, however, it stated that compulsory testing for travellers will be conducted.

According to the government, the mandatory testing forms part of directives outlined by the Ministry of Aviation and Health to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure that the deadly disease is not imported into the country.

Some Ghanaian celebrities have criticised this move by the government – and it seems Stonebwoy isn’t having it either.

The “Come From Far” hitmaker took to Twitter yesterday to criticise the government and the Ministry of Health for charging $150 as a testing fee.

Stonebwoy, who is currently in South Africa for a business trip, said travellers are only charged in Ghana for COVID-19 testing but not charged at their final destination.

He believes this move was done by the Ghana government and ‘all other African countries’ to make things 'tough for its people'.

“So, why is it that after you get your test done for 350 cedis or more from Ghana, you're not mandated to pay for another test to be taken at your final destination by any other country?” he questioned in a tweet. “It’s only Ghana that's doing this to its people or all the other African countries have united in making it tuff for their people.”

The singer stated that this move will not prevent people from getting infected by the virus because travellers can present negative tests.

“If we present negative results before boarding flights to come home then how possible is it that there’s an infected person on board. Or by the time you get to the flight, you could contact the virus? @mohgovgh”.

He also revealed that South Africa is running a similar structure.

“I Pay 600 Rands to do corona test in SA less than 24hrs to fly back to GH.. But authorities in SA insist I Provide POP which is $150 mandatory corona test fee required by the Ghana authorities without Which I’m Not Boarding under the same 24hrs.. I’m confused,” he tweeted.