Stonebwoy explains interesting similarities between Twi and Jamaican patois [Video]

Dorcas Agambila

Reggae/Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has highlighted how the Ghanaian language 'Twi' share some similarities with Jamaican 'Patois'.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

In an interview on Hot 97 radio station in New York, host Ebro where the conversation spanned across the evolution of Afrobeats music, his own style, the different styles of music in different African countries, the politics of Ghana, recent festivals, and more.

According to him, the Ghanaian language ‘Twi’ share some similarities with Jamaican ’Patois’ based on the lifestyle and accent.

Stonebwoy also explained how the Ghanaian roots In Jamaican are very strong.

Stonebwoy's versatility in Patois put him on the international stage together with his hard work and it is unmatched.

Jamaican Patois, known locally as Patois and called Jamaican Creole by linguists, is an English-based creole language with West African influences spoken primarily in Jamaica and the Jamaican diaspora; it is spoken by the majority of Jamaicans as a native language.

The superstar is currently on media rounds promoting his upcoming album which will have about 18 songs and will feature big names such as Jamaica’s Shaggy and Africa’s Angelique Kidjo.

“There are some heavy names on there.

“I don’t even know if I can even release it right now but I could drop it and I am going to drop it over here [in America],” he said.

He revealed he has Reggae superstar Shaggy on the long play (LP).

“Imagine Shaggy and Stonebwoy; imagine Stonebwoy and Angelique Kidjo; imagine Stonebwoy and Dexta Daps,” he enumerated.

He highlighted that the Dexta Daps collaboration will be “for the ladies.”

The album, Stonebwoy’s fifth, will not only have commercially successful or mainstream acts.

1Gad explained that he has, for instance, “niche market female artistes on there,” because he believes in the “product” that will result from their collaboration given their talent.

Watch the video below:

