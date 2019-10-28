According to Stonebwoy in a sad video last week, he slipped from a staircase after a studio session and that has cost him his knee, for which he cancelled his shows in Canada, to fly to Europe for immediate treatment.

“It’s with a sad heart that I have to announce this right now that I am not going to be able to come to Toronto … after studio yesterday where I slipped on the staircase and I hit my knee … I am in a lot of pain and I have to seek immediate medical attention so as we speak I am at the airport right now” Stonebwoy said

The good news is that, the "Tuff Sedd" singer, appears to have recovered from the injury and he is back on his heels to entertain his fans. The dancehall act returned to Ghana and headlined a show at the Odwira Festival and yesterday, he was also present at Sarkodie’s This Is Tema concert, where he performed energetically, jumping on stage with excitement.