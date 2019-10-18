The dancehall act, years before his music career kicked off, was involved in an accident with his family, which left him with a broken knee. A condition he fixed with an artificial knee to aid his walking without limping.

According to a new report, the dancehall act had a minor accident after a studio session and that has cost him his knee again. Due to that, the “Ololo” singer has cancelled his upcoming shows in Canada to head to Europe to seek medical attention.

READ ALSO: Keri Hilson and Stonebwoy record new song; check their lit studio session out

In an Instagram post seen by pulse.com.gh, Stonebwoy said “It’s with a sad heart that I have to announce this right now that I am not going to be able to come to Toronto … after studio yesterday where I slipped on the staircase and I hit my knee … I am in a lot of pain and I have seek immediate medical attention so as we speak I am at the airport right now”.

Watch the video below.