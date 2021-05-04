Tell them you no see me - Stonebwoy replies call to join #FixTheCountry protest

A Twitter account with the handle @Ndcpidgintweets tweeted "@samini_dagaati @sarkodie @stonebwoyb @shattawalegh dem all make quiet. This same people then dem dey push #EndSARS nu oo".

The tweet continued that "same people go come tell us to support our own yet they can’t fight for their own #FixTheCountry #BlackTuesday" but the Dancehall act in reply said, "please if them send you tell Dem say u no see me o..".