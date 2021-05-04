Tell them you no see me - Stonebwoy replies call to join #FixTheCountry protest

A Twitter account with the handle @Ndcpidgintweets tweeted "@samini_dagaati @sarkodie @stonebwoyb @shattawalegh dem all make quiet. This same people then dem dey push #EndSARS nu oo".
The tweet continued that "same people go come tell us to support our own yet they can’t fight for their own #FixTheCountry #BlackTuesday" but the Dancehall act in reply said, "please if them send you tell Dem say u no see me o..".
Stonebwoy, however, in the tweet below admitted that celebrities are suffering too when he said "which part of the suffering are we not affected by directly and indirectly as Ghanaians," adding that "the problem is you the parties politicizing everything. When you know exactly what to do".