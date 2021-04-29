NPP will break 8 years cycle if Agriculture Minister succeeds - Kwame Pianim

"The Minister for Food and Agriculture must be able to mechanise, rejuvenate and rehabilitate agriculture to increase output and remove the yield deficit.

"We realise that of everything we produce in Ghana, we only attain 50% of the attainable world yield; maize, rice, cocoa, just name it," he said.

He said Agriculture could be a leading sector for a more diversified economy and recommended that conscious efforts must be directed towards mechanising farming in the country.

He said the government must encourage large-scale farming and create an enabling environment for farmers.

Speaking at the 16th edition of the Re-Akoto memorial lectures on the theme: 'The legacy of the Baffour Osei Akoto: A family man, chief and Statesman' in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, Pianim stated that "if we are able to improve and overcome that yield deficit and the one district-one factory [programme] gets the output to process in the districts where the young people live and stay, they will be able to have good-paying jobs to stay in the districts so that they don’t come to the towns to burden the already overtasked social infrastructure."

"The other two pillars are free Senior High School, to improve the quality of our manpower for the development and the fourth one is helping to put a stop to bribery and corruption that has been holding us back for all these years.