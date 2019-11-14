Speaking on Okay FM, the dancehall act mentioned that he beefing with his arch-rival comes naturally so he believes it will happen again. The “Ololo” singer made the comment when he was told fans miss his beefing era with Shatta.

“Ghanaians too love that vibe o, but please right now, I’ll beg for everyone’s support so that we can reach global heights like the Nigerians. So push the works and it will reach a time the beef will come again because it is natural” he told Abeiku Santana in Twi.

Stonebwoy hilariously added that though it wasn’t intentional, they have fought so long and it has ended but for now, they need the support to reach where their compatriots in Nigeria have the reached, and after that the beef can happen again.

Watch the video below.