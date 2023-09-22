According to him, only those in positions of power have the capacity to shape and decide upon policies that impact society.
#OccupyJulorBiHouse: Only people in power can make decisions not celebs - Stonebwoy
Ghanaian reggae dancehall artist Stonebwoy has stirred conversations on social media with his assertion that creatives lack the authority to enact or influence policies in the country.
The "Into the Future" hitmaker also acknowledged the significance and appreciation that musicians receive, but he stressed the need for realistic expectations from the public regarding their role in policy-making.
Stonebwoy's remarks came in response to a comment from a fan on his Snapchat, highlighting how celebrities often stay out of national issues.
This comment is particularly relevant in the context of the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest in the country.
The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, organized by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists, seeks action on pressing economic challenges and corruption. Despite facing an injunction from the Ghana Police, the protest went ahead on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
The police's handling of the situation, including arrests conducted during the protest, drew strong criticism for impeding the constitutional right to protest and the perceived use of excessive force. Detainees were taken to various police stations in the capital, sparking outrage from fellow protesters and legal representatives working to secure their release.
