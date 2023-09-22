OccupyJulorBiHouse: Only people in power can make decisions not celebs - Stonebwoy

The "Into the Future" hitmaker also acknowledged the significance and appreciation that musicians receive, but he stressed the need for realistic expectations from the public regarding their role in policy-making.

Stonebwoy's remarks came in response to a comment from a fan on his Snapchat, highlighting how celebrities often stay out of national issues.

This comment is particularly relevant in the context of the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, organized by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists, seeks action on pressing economic challenges and corruption. Despite facing an injunction from the Ghana Police, the protest went ahead on Thursday, September 21, 2023.