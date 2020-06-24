Kevyn Boy, on Monday, June 22, was attacked by Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard and a group of people during a product launch in Ashaiman, Greater Accra.

The incident happened immediately Kelvyn Boy arrived at the venue to grace the event.

“There are some statements one cannot make, no matter what. You cannot spit on the ground and pick it up,” Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard, known on Facebook as Gye Nyame Bhim, said in a viral video.

Explaining why he attacked Kelvyn Boy, he said: “Kelvyn Boy vowed not to step his foot in Ashaiman. He recently claimed he would rather perform for GHC1 elsewhere than to perform at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman to the World concert.”

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has ordered his lawyers to deal with Kelvyn Boy in court for insinuating in a tweet that he instigated the attack.