Stop fooling, motivate the youth to work hard - Twene Jonas rains insults on Kennedy Osei (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy Osei has become the next Twene Jonas’ target after he encouraged Ghanaians to have enough sleep.

Last week, Kennedy Osei took to Instagram to say people should stop buying into the notion that only lazy people sleep and try to have enough sleep because ‘the shorter your sleep, the shorter your life’.

“Team No Sleep! Sleep 8hour a day and that’s 1/3 of your life. Lazy people sleep at night. Sleep is for the weak! Etc,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Most people including myself have been victims of sharing the above statements as some sort of motivation. However, having a deep and sound sleep is a non-negotiable biological necessity and not an optional lifestyle luxury.”

He added: “The shorter your SLEEP, The Shorter your LIFE! Lack of Sleep is a source of ageing and decline in the proper functioning of the brain. Sleep is a source of the immune booster and a natural developing factor for every living organism. Make the most out of your working hours and acquire a GOOD & SOUND SLEEP.”

But Twene Jonas, a controversial social media commentator, responded to Kennedy’s statement with insults.

“[Osei Kwame] Despite's son is very foolish,” he said in an Instagram post. “You are just enjoying the fruit of your father's labour. If everyone's father hustled like yours, everybody would be equally like you, so shut up.”

He continued: “When you come to America, people who are 80, 100, 120 and 150 years are still exercising and working 24/7. But Ghanaians always go to church to pray and return home to sleep. Ghanaians die more than the whites.”

Twene Jonas said Kennedy Osei should encourage the youth to work hard and stop gambling.

“So, stop fooling and motivate the youth to work hard. You haven't hustled hard. Whatever you own belongs to your father. You are a nobody. Even a taxi driver is better than you. If your father had slept, he wouldn't be this wealthy.”

“Enjoy your father's blessing quietly and stop fooling. You are enjoying free food, cars and marriage so shut up,” he concluded.

Watch Twene Jonas rain insults on Kennedy Osei below.

