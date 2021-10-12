“Stop fooling; you are almost 47 years” - Afia Schwar rips Nana Aba apart (VIDEO)

Afia Schwarzenegger took to her social media pages to drops some wild allegations about the GHOne TV newscaster, saying she backbites her close friends and still takes money from them to pay her son’s school fees in the United States.

“The most painful thing in this world is to walk with your enemy. I would have been yelling if it was the old me but let me take things calmly,” she said, before launching a scathing attack on her.

“First of all, Slay Queen's girls' SP (school prefect) has been speaking ill of her close friends – friends she takes money from to pay her son's school fees in the U.S. You sell your friends and people you claim to be your children. You drag people in the mud and talk dirty about them. Why?” she claimed.

She alleged that Nana Aba is the one behind Serwaa Amihere’s recent expose and responsible for leaking information about Serwaa’s purpose on her recent trip to Turkey.

“Pick a Bible and swear that you have no hand in Serwaa's expose?” she dared, “Why did you leak the chat? Don't you get laid too? You speak ill of all the people you are friends with. You have been selling information about your friends to journalists.”

Pulse Ghana

She continued: “Are you not the one who said Serwaa is in Turkey performing lipo? Come out to defend yourself. Ghana doesn't belong to you.”

“And speaking of dictionary English doesn't make you wise and knowledgeable. English is someone else's language. You use English to gossip about others and dragged me into it. What's wrong if I sent the audio to John Boadu? Tell everyone that your friends pay your son's school fees. You keep fooling, and you don't want to change. Never speak about me again. Take this as your final warning. If I decide to expose you, this country can't contain you. It's only your friends who are afraid of you,” she warned.

Afia Schwarzenegger branded Nana Aba Anamoah as a beggar and further alleged that she performed breast reduction surgery in April this year.

“Nobody begs in this country more than you. I have seen you in places begging. During the elections, I saw you begging for 5,000 and 10,000 dollars. You hate the progress of others. You are mad. Stop fooling, you are almost 47 years. You told people about Serwaa's lipo, but you didn't tell people about your breast reduction surgery in April,” Afia alleged.