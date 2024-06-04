Stop taking your phones and car keys to the red carpet – Nana Akua Addo

Pulse Ghana

She described the practice of appearing on the red carpet with phones and car keys as "old-fashioned," stressing that it is incorrect to do so.

The media personality went on to disclose that Nigerians are elevating fashion to new heights, highlighting how phones and car keys are handled on their red carpets.

"We should cease carrying our phones and car keys to the red carpet; it's outdated. Sometimes, you attend a red-carpet event and notice individuals with their phones, and you must remind them to hand them over to their personal assistant or someone.

"The manner in which Nigerians are advancing fashion is on a different level...utterly professional. Their personal assistants and aides are present, ensuring that everything is taken care of before you step onto the red carpet. The focus is solely on you, your brand, and your attire; nothing else."

Nana Akua, known for her impeccable style and presence at prominent events, is advocating for enhancing the glamour and sophistication associated with red-carpet appearances. Her suggestion is not merely about aesthetics but also about setting a higher standard for public appearances.

By leaving behind mundane items, celebrities can focus on presenting a more polished and cohesive look. She encouraged the use of clutch bags or having an assistant discreetly handle such items to maintain the integrity of their ensemble.