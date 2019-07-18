Strika accused Mr Kofi Robert, who also featured in the Netflix movie, of duping him of the 1% entitlement he got after starring in the award-winning film. The 19-year-old disclosed to Joy News’ MzGee there’s a bank account, in which he was told his money was saved but he hasn’t been given access to it.

Last week, Strika lodged a formal complaint with the Central Police Station in Accra. In reaction, Kofi Robert was invited and ordered to hand over the account and its transactions to date.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, “On Tuesday, the handler closed the account he held in trust for ‘Strika’ and handed over an amount of ¢40,093.22 to ‘Strika’ in the presence of his family at the Accra Region Police Command.”

Mr Kofi Robert later granted an interview and expressed his disappointment in how Strika portrayed him and added that he now feels relieved that he’s handed over his money to him.

“I was alerted by friends that Emma had been on air making certain statements and I was surprised. My understanding was that he needed money and whenever he needs money, he always calls me, we meet at the Osu Barclays bank and I withdraw the money for him,” he explained.

