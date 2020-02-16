As a rapper who put his career on hold until he completed University, it is an undeniable fact that education is of paramount importance to him an as such, this initiative is to encourage everyone to take their education serious.

According to the rapper, it has been a lifelong dream to make an impact in the society not just with his talent but in other means that goes a long way to improve the lives of the youth in the country.

With Ahmadiyya Senior celebrating it's 70-year anniversary and Strongman been an old student of the prestigious school, it was right to start with the school.

Presenting the books in person with the company of his manager and team members, the 'Bossu' hitmaker stormed the school with smiles beaming on the face of the students and staff upon seeing him.

In an Instagram post by Strongman dated February 15, he said,

“It has always been a dream to give back to the society and in view of this I will be giving 5000 books 📚 to students as my project this year

Was able to start this project with my alma mater 👨‍🎓 T.I Amass Ksi last weekend 💫💫

Comment with a primary school, JHS or SHS close to you and myself and my team will be there to deliver some books.”