Strongman mentions Kweku Smoke as part of current top 5 rappers despite beef

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has revealed his top five current rappers, with Kweku Smoke making the list despite their previous feud.

Stongman and Kweku Smoke
In an interview with YouTuber Code Micky, Strongman ranked himself first, followed by Lyrical Joe in second place. Kweku Smoke was listed as the third-ranked rapper.

Although the two artists were embroiled in a highly publicised rap beef in 2023, trading shots in tracks like 'Ogyam' and 'Comfortable Lead', Strongman acknowledged Kweku Smoke's current impact on the rap scene.

Kweku Smoke
Smoke has been enjoying a successful run, releasing two albums this year, both of which performed well on the charts. Strongman admitted that his colleague had worked hard in 2024.

Strongman's ability to compliment Kweku Smoke despite their rivalry has impressed many rap fans, who reacted to the interview by praising his maturity.

Fans of the two rappers are aware that they have exchanged shots in different songs in the past but have never engaged in a full-blown beef as many had anticipated.

It had started before. Apparently, it started on Twitter over a Sarkodie issue, and Kweku Smoke threw a jab on an Oseikrom Sikanii song, and Strongman also responded on a Mr. Drew song.

Strongman Burner
Interestingly, it didn’t stop there. Kweku Smoke retaliated with Ko-Jo Cue’s ‘32’ song from his latest EP, taking aim at Strongman’s parents. Strongman responded by using the same beat to fire back at Kweku Smoke, also targeting his parents.

In the track 'Short Man', Strongman hits back hard, addressing Kweku Smoke’s claim that he resides in a room with 10 other people, dismissing it as a humorous exaggeration.

He also defends his daughter, Simona, against Kweku Smoke’s insults.

Strongman asserts that his daughter possesses more influence and success than any of Kweku Smoke’s past relationships, highlighting Simona’s multiple ambassadorial deals while taking shots at Smoke’s parents.

