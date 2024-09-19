Strongman mentions Kweku Smoke as part of current top 5 rappers despite beef

Although the two artists were embroiled in a highly publicised rap beef in 2023, trading shots in tracks like 'Ogyam' and 'Comfortable Lead', Strongman acknowledged Kweku Smoke's current impact on the rap scene.

Smoke has been enjoying a successful run, releasing two albums this year, both of which performed well on the charts. Strongman admitted that his colleague had worked hard in 2024.

Strongman's ability to compliment Kweku Smoke despite their rivalry has impressed many rap fans, who reacted to the interview by praising his maturity.

Fans of the two rappers are aware that they have exchanged shots in different songs in the past but have never engaged in a full-blown beef as many had anticipated.

How the beef started

It had started before. Apparently, it started on Twitter over a Sarkodie issue, and Kweku Smoke threw a jab on an Oseikrom Sikanii song, and Strongman also responded on a Mr. Drew song.

Interestingly, it didn’t stop there. Kweku Smoke retaliated with Ko-Jo Cue’s ‘32’ song from his latest EP, taking aim at Strongman’s parents. Strongman responded by using the same beat to fire back at Kweku Smoke, also targeting his parents.

In the track 'Short Man', Strongman hits back hard, addressing Kweku Smoke’s claim that he resides in a room with 10 other people, dismissing it as a humorous exaggeration.

He also defends his daughter, Simona, against Kweku Smoke’s insults.