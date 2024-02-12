Usher's smooth moves and Alicia Keys' soulful voice perfectly complemented each other, creating a truly unforgettable moment in Super Bowl history.
Super Bowl: 7 Ghanaian duo who can give us the Usher and Alicia Keys aura on stage
Usher and Alicia Keys left fans thrilled as they captivated audiences with their mesmerizing vocals and sensational stage presence during yesterday's Super Bowl halftime show.
The dancer together with Alicia Keys dominated every inch of Allegiant Stadium, giving the best aura on stage.
Looking through the show with a Ghanaian lens, here are 7 Ghanaian duos that we believe could give that Usher Alicia Keys aura on stage if given the chance.
1.Sarkodie and Efya
Over the years Sarkodie and Efya have proven to be Ghana's best male and female duo when it comes to performing together. Apart from their 'I Am In Love With You' monster hit, they have other multiple songs together.
2. Black Sherif and Gyakie
The duo do not have a released song yet to complement their performance together, however, the chemistry between their fans is enough to envision that a Black and Gyakie set at the Superbowl will be a moment to remember for decades.
4. Samini and Wiyaala
These two award-winning acts have one thing in common, and that is their energy on stage during live performances. Pairing Samini and Wiyaala will produce an electrifying show worth entertaining to the audience of Super Bowl.
5.Shatta Wale - Wendy
Shatta Wale is a show-stopper who has shown that he knows how to entertain a crowd single-handedly. Wendy Shay on the other hand is a crowd-pleaser who loves to put on a show whenever the need be. These pair together will thrill any crowd that gives them attention.
5.KiDi - Cina Soul
KiDi and Cina Soul have always been a fan favourite as a duo. There are also the Bonnie and Clyde of the Ghanaian entertainment. Though there hasn't been any love affair known to have ever been between them, fans believe they are more than friends.
They have songs together and even featured in a film together as a couple. This makes the artists a perfect Ghanaian duo that relive an Usher Alicia Keys if they are given an Usher and Alicia Keys management and stage.
6. Kuami - Adina
Kuami Eugene is a wonder kid in the Ghana music space. He survives any stage and makes a perfect match with several acts because he is show stopper on his own.
You can be guaranteed that Kuami Eugene will give you all Usher moves when he is given an Usher stage and costume because he is smooth as well.
Matching Adina to Kuami Eugene on a Superbowl stage will simply mean the singer will now have everything in place to channel the Alicia Keys in her because she is a loving, sweet and alluring singer as well.
7.Joe Mettle - Diana Hamilton
They have done it before and they can do it again when given the stage at the Superbowl. Though it might seem unconventional for a Superbowl show to have Gospel singers take centre stage, if you give Diana Hamilton and Joe Mettle that chance, they will bring angels down and make the show spirit spirit-filled like never before.
