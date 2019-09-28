The 23-year-old was disqualified yesterday for her violent actions during a confrontation with Mercy, another housemate. Less than 24hrs after her disqualification, which has flooded social media with a lot of commentaries on the reality show, she has issued an apology.

In a letter shared in her name via her Instagram page, she has apologized for her actions and stated that she has a weakness when it comes to her emotional health and promised to work on that. Read her statement below.

"Dear Titans, Words cannot readily express how much your love and acceptance means to me at this point. Even my imperfection could not sway your support. THANK YOU!

Coming out of the Big Brother House disqualified was never my intention. Unfortunately, my weakness played against my strength and cut short what should have been a grand ending, with or without the prize.

I sincerely apologize for every action on my part that led to this point and I take full responsibility for it all.

I am an adult and ought to be in control of my emotions, but I'm human and I failed time and again. Please forgive me. I sincerely wanted to make it, at least to the 99th day. The fight to be seen and heard takes its toll on everyone of us irrespective of where, when or how it comes. What counts is what we make out of a seemingly ugly situation.

I know I need to work on my emotional health... That's a fact as I have become conscious of it now. Being on this show has shown me that, I am not just a work in progress but I have the chance to become a better me on all fronts, if I give myself the chance to heal. And this I promise to give due diligence.

So for what you have been to me, I heard some of you even cried and held vigil for me. I cannot thank you enough. You all became my mother, friends and family and this means so much to me right now. Your prayers, time and resources spent to push me through to this point cannot be quantified in any form, but i sincerely thank you from the depth of my heart.

Against the odds, you all are the reason why I stand and remain hopeful that everything will fall into place, that I can make it through this storm and come out on the sunny side in time.

My social media official handles are open and I can be reached there for now.Thank you Titans, Thank you to everyone who supported me privately and openly, Thank you Africa, Thank you Nigeria, THANK YOU WORLD!

I saved the best for last. Thank you to the organizers of Big Brother Nigeria for this platform, it may not have ended as I hoped and wanted, but it gave me the opportunity to rise. It was worth it and for this reason, I am grateful. Biggie, @bigbronaija Thank you!"