The two housemates had the confrontation Friday morning, whilst they were preparing for a surprise eviction, which later saw Ebuka in the house to evict Cindy.

The genesis of what exactly sparked the fight is unclear but the two were caught in a disagreement, which quickly escalated into a near bloody fight after Tacha pulled Mercy’s hair and the latter also raised an electric iron to hit her.

Other housemates interrupted the fight, preventing it to get it physical. However, the raged housemates did not stop ranting and insulting each other for a long time. Tacha described Mercy as "black knuckles ambassador" who doesn't know how to bleach properly.

Mercy and Tacha

In return, Mercy said Tacha has poor hygiene which has left her with bad body odour that housemates in the house cannot contain. Tacha and Mercy have been considered as arch-virals by viewers of the show, therefore, the drama caught attention online and fans have a lot to say. See the posts below for more.