The Hollywood actress confirmed the breakup during an interview on "The Breakfast Club". Taraji and the former NFL player got engaged back in May 2018 and were reportedly set to get married in June.

"I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn't said it yet, but it didn't work out," she told the hosts of the popular New York City radio show. "I tried. I was, like 'Therapy, let's do the therapy thing,' but if you're both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you're taking it on yourself. And that's not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship."

The "Empire" star was speaking as a panellist on "The Breakfast Club" about trauma and relationships where she also mentioned that she is concerned about mental health. According to Taraji, "it hurts when relationships don't last ... I love to see Black love and I want to see more of it. I want to see our relationships last and make it."

Hear more from her in the video below.