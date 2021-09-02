Tears flow as Osebo gifts disabled shoemaker GHC4,000 plus motorbike (VIDEO)

He raised GHC9,200 from donors on his Instagram page. He split the money into three; GHC5,000 was used to purchase a motorbike for him to use for daily feeding, GHC2,000 was deposited into his account, and the last GHC2,000 was given to him to keep.

Osebo told him to use the motorbike as Okada (commercial motorbike) and save enough to buy another one for himself.

The man, upon receiving the donations, broke down in tears. A woman sitting behind him also shed tears.

Osebo, legally known as Richard Brown, has been doing good to the needy in recent times.

The shoemaker known as Kwasi Amankwaa attracted Osebo’s attention when the fashionista sent one of his employees to fix his loose slippers. Kwasi Amankwaa’s excellent job and his story touched Osebo to help him get a shoe sewing machine worth GHC2,500.

Kwasi Amankwaa is a husband and a father of two from Brong Ahafo. He wasn’t born with a disability. According to him, his teacher broke his legs in class four. Even though he is a family man, he sleeps in his small shop at North Kaneshie while his nuclear family live with his aunt in Kasoa, Central Region.

Osebo, after listening to his story and ambition to expand his business, solicited funds from his followers.

Initially, he targeted GHC2,500 to purchase the machine, but the overwhelming support from his followers helped him cross his target. Osebo raised over GHC3,000 and topped up with more than GHC400 to reach GHC4,000.