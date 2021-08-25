Osebo frees 20 prisoners from Kumasi Prison (WATCH)

“James 1:27 says religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world,” he said while addressing the press at the Kumasi Prison today.

He credited the founder of Kantanka Automobile, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka for this benevolence. “Our father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka started this philanthropy long ago. I started attending church in 1986. At that time, on every Saturday, we gave provisions to patients at hospitals,” he said.

Osebo, legally known as Richard Brown, has been doing good to the needy in recent times.

The shoemaker known as Kwasi Amankwaa attracted Osebo’s attention when the fashionista sent one of his employees to fix his loose slippers. Kwasi Amankwaa’s excellent job and his story touched Osebo to help him get a shoe sewing machine worth GHC2,500.

Kwasi Amankwaa is a husband and a father of two from Brong Ahafo. He wasn’t born with a disability. According to him, his teacher broke his legs in class four. Even though he is a family man, he sleeps in his small shop at North Kaneshie while his nuclear family live with his aunt in Kasoa, Central Region.

Osebo, after listening to his story and ambition to expand his business, solicited funds from his followers.

Initially, he targeted GHC2,500 to purchase the machine, but the overwhelming support from his followers helped him cross his target. Osebo raised over GHC3,000 and topped up with more than GHC400 to reach GHC4,000.