RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Osebo raises GHC4k for disabled shoemaker to buy new shoe sewing machine (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

A disabled shoemaker (cobbler) who doesn’t subscribe to street begging and is determined to expand his business has had his wish fulfilled through the help of Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown, also known as Osebo.

Osebo and disabled shoemaker (Instagram)
Osebo and disabled shoemaker (Instagram)

The shoemaker known as Kwasi Amankwaa attracted Osebo’s attention when the fashionista sent one of his employees to fix his loose slippers. Kwasi Amankwaa’s excellent job and his story touched Osebo to help him get a shoe sewing machine worth GHC2,500.

Recommended articles

Kwasi Amankwaa is a husband and a father of two from Brong Ahafo. He wasn’t born with a disability. According to him, his teacher broke his legs in class four. Even though he is a family man, he sleeps in his small shop at North Kaneshie while his nuclear family live with his aunt in Kasoa, Central Region.

Osebo, after listening to his story and ambition to expand his business, solicited funds from his followers. Initially, he targeted GHC2,500 to purchase the machine, but the overwhelming support from his followers helped him cross his target. Osebo raised over GHC3,000 and topped up with more than GHC400 to reach GHC4,000.

www.instagram.com

Before presenting the cash, he quoted James 1:27: “Pure and undefiled religion before our God and Father is this: to care for orphans and widows in their distress, and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

He added: “May God bless all the people that contributed to this. May God wipe all your tears and take away your troubles.” He also asked Kwasi Amankwaa to remember the donors in prayers when he goes on his knees to pray.

Kwasi Amankwaa thanked the people who contributed. “All I want to say is the may God bless all my lovers for supporting my business. Thank you all.”

Osebo also gave him pizza and a drink to enjoy.

Watch the emotional video below.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing” (Photos)

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing”