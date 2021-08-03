Osebo raises GHC4k for disabled shoemaker to buy new shoe sewing machine (VIDEO)

Kwasi Amankwaa is a husband and a father of two from Brong Ahafo. He wasn’t born with a disability. According to him, his teacher broke his legs in class four. Even though he is a family man, he sleeps in his small shop at North Kaneshie while his nuclear family live with his aunt in Kasoa, Central Region.

Osebo, after listening to his story and ambition to expand his business, solicited funds from his followers. Initially, he targeted GHC2,500 to purchase the machine, but the overwhelming support from his followers helped him cross his target. Osebo raised over GHC3,000 and topped up with more than GHC400 to reach GHC4,000.

Before presenting the cash, he quoted James 1:27: “Pure and undefiled religion before our God and Father is this: to care for orphans and widows in their distress, and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

He added: “May God bless all the people that contributed to this. May God wipe all your tears and take away your troubles.” He also asked Kwasi Amankwaa to remember the donors in prayers when he goes on his knees to pray.

Kwasi Amankwaa thanked the people who contributed. “All I want to say is the may God bless all my lovers for supporting my business. Thank you all.”

Osebo also gave him pizza and a drink to enjoy.