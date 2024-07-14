TGMA to reward artiste of the year with paid events, starting with Stonebwoy

During his speech at the Industry Mixer, Klah stated, "Starting with Stonebwoy, Telecel will fully pay for multiple events for the Artiste of the Year, along with other Telecel products."
The Head of Public Events and Communication for Charterhouse Productions Ltd, Robert Klah, has announced at the Industry Mixer of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) that the Artist of the Year (AOTY) will be rewarded with fully paid events. This initiative will commence with the celebrated artiste Stonebwoy.
This event also saw the winners of the TGMA receiving their customised plaques, reflecting the categories they triumphed in.
The Telecel Ghana Music Awards, organised by Charterhouse Productions Ltd and Telecel, is a prestigious event celebrating Ghanaian musical talent. This year's Industry Mixer featured performances by artistes like Stonebwoy, Adane Best, and others, making it a memorable night.
Stonebwoy clinched the 'Artist of the Year' award at the 25th TGMA. The event took place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre. That marked his second win as Artiste of the Year
The awards night, held on 1st June 2024, was a grand affair hosted by Chris Atoh and Naa Ashorkor. It featured notable performances by King Paluta, Efya Nokturnal, and Kuami Eugene. A highlight of the evening was the legendary Highlife artiste Amakye Dede receiving a lifetime achievement award, celebrated with renditions of his songs by various acts before he took the stage.
The competition for the coveted "Artiste of the Year" award included top nominees such as Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy, showcasing the vibrant and diverse talent in the Ghanaian music industry.