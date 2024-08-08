The film industry will get better when the NDC wins power – Kafui Danku

Pulse Ghana

She said these challenges have persisted for a while, but she is optimistic that when the NDC wins power, things will change for the better.

“Funding and distribution have always been a challenge but it has gotten worse; it has declined some more and I was hoping it would be better. But if we all stop putting in effort or kill our passions, it's never going to get any better, so let's just get back to work, still do our part and try to maybe step up or do something different and see if something different will happen.

"I'm still hopeful that it can get better, especially when my party wins. When the NDC is back in power, it will get better,” she told Doreen Avio.

The filmmaker added that she has reposed so much trust in the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, because his ideas hold great promise for the arts industry.

“I have been following a lot of John Mahama's campaign, his posts and everything. I see how passionate he is about our industry. I've heard him talk about how he can't wait for us to enjoy 5G so we can create our content.

He has plans for us. I am sure you've seen in the news how he has supported some old actors and all that. You can tell that he has some passion for the arts and even for the people who paved the way and are not working; he still has them at heart. So I know definitely when he's back in power, he's going to do something to make it better,” she said.