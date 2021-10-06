‘The landlord is back, pay your rent’ - Social media go wild over Promzy's crazy gym video

In the video directed by Nana Adom Jnr, Promzy is seen wearing a pair of boxing gloves while training with a punching bag. He also works out with some heavy gym equipment.

He captioned the video ‘the landlord is back, pay your rent,’ indicating a major announcement.

The one minute video sent social media users into a frenzy, with the majority anticipating a big announcement.

His post attracted comment from popular Nigerian Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer, producer and actor Iledare Oluwajuwonlo, better known by his stage name Jaywon, who said: “We are waiting.”

Promzy, who has been off the music scene since the VIP split, has recently been making discreet comeback moves. Even though he hasn’t been explicit about his intention to return, recent posts on his official Instagram page suggests a comeback move.

In one of his recent posts, he said people are envious of the things they can't control and that people shouldn't hate him because that is how God created him.

“People be envious of things you can't control... Like your vibe, the way you light up a room when you walk in and everybody stares at you, the way your spirit and energy intimidate people, the way you bounce back every time. Don't hate me, this is how God made me,” he wrote.