The miscarriage that almost ruined my life - TV3’s MzGee narrates painful experience (VIDEO)

David Mawuli

Ghanaian media personality MzGee who celebrates her birthday today has shared a life-threatening miscarriage she had last year.

According to the Media General employee, her husband had contracted coronavirus two days to Christmas when she realised she was pregnant.

She said she quickly visited her doctor but her doctor was concerned by her fetal development.

“From the onset when I realised that I was pregnant, I began to visit the doctor,” she revealed in her YouTube vlog today. “And there were some concerns from the beginning of the pregnancy which had to do with fetal development. My doctor was concerned about the development of the baby.”

“But after running scans and being unsure of what was going to happen, finally, disaster struck hard. I [had a] miscarriage after three months of carrying the baby.”

She continued: “What really happened? I just told you that the doctor was concerned about some fetal development. From day one when I visited the doctor, he couldn’t see anything. So, he asked me to do a transvaginal scan. Maybe that will help in finding what exactly was in the tummy. The transvaginal scan came out positive and said I had to find a sack and it was developing.”

“But the doctor was still worried because he said he needed to see a fetal pole between eight and ten weeks. And that was not showing in any of the results I brought to him and so he was concerned. I was alarmed because it's my first pregnancy.”

“I woke up one day and was going about my normal duties, and I just felt a gush through my thigh. I looked and it was blood oozing down me. I was so scared I ran to the bedroom to call my husband. He said I should be calm about the situation and get in touch with my doctor.”

Watch the entire narration below.

