The miscarriage that almost ruined my life - TV3’s MzGee narrates painful experience (VIDEO)

She continued: “What really happened? I just told you that the doctor was concerned about some fetal development. From day one when I visited the doctor, he couldn’t see anything. So, he asked me to do a transvaginal scan. Maybe that will help in finding what exactly was in the tummy. The transvaginal scan came out positive and said I had to find a sack and it was developing.”

“But the doctor was still worried because he said he needed to see a fetal pole between eight and ten weeks. And that was not showing in any of the results I brought to him and so he was concerned. I was alarmed because it's my first pregnancy.”

“I woke up one day and was going about my normal duties, and I just felt a gush through my thigh. I looked and it was blood oozing down me. I was so scared I ran to the bedroom to call my husband. He said I should be calm about the situation and get in touch with my doctor.”