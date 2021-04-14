RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

There's nothing special about marriage - Newlywed Abena Moet (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian radio personality Abena Moet married just two weeks ago in Accra and gained a massive publicity, but says there’s nothing special about ‘marriage’.

Abena Moet and husband share kiss during their wedding

Pulse Ghana

For the Okay FM and Neat FM co-host, marriage is just like a regular daily routine with your boyfriend or girlfriend.

Recommended articles

Moet, who is on honeymoon with her husband, shared her marriage experience with her followers on social media, saying ‘it isn’t a sh*t’.

“Let me tell you. The way everybody makes a fuzz about marriage, it isn't sh*t. It's nothing,” she said in a video she posted on her Instagram page. “There's nothing special about it (marriage). It's only for a man to be sending you anyhow.”

Some social media users agreed with her, including Sister Afia’s manager, Bossu Kule.

“I always say that. There's nothing special about marriage. Just constant and approved sex certificate to bring kids to this world. Aside that, nothing extra,” Bossu Kule wrote.

And when his comment was opposed, he insisted: “Y'all exaggerate marriage too much. Of course, it comes with benefits but what she's saying is it's nothing extra to the extent where society can stigmatize a woman who isn't married. If it is friendship most single ladies have male friends, they are really close to. Like I said, aside the sexual certificate you get to build a family, there is nothing extra. It's no rush, and it's no crime if a woman isn't married, as long as she is happy in her own world, no one should force her into marriage.”

Another social media user, who agreed with Abena Moet, stated: “It’s true. Most of them become lazy when they marry n be sending u anyhow.”

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]