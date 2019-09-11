The estranged best friends have been beefing each other, in a manner which has seen them making wild allegations against each other.

In a new gist dropped by MzBel, she claims that Afia Schwarzenegger's children are hungry truants who beg people for money. In a video conversation with a friend, the singer went ahead to narrate an experience to back her claim.

READ ALSO: Castro secretly fathered MzBel's son? - Afia Schwarzenegger stirs wild rumour

According to MzBel, a friend named Jerry met the children who asked him for money in the night, and he later told her that how he met, he suspected that they have been on the streets begging.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel

“You are sitting in Accra tarnishing the image people and your children are perishing. She doesn’t deserve to have a child if even the kids are bastards you don’t deserve them” she said. Hear more from her in the video below.