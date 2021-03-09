Colleague British TV reporter, Alex Beresford bemoaned Piers Morgan for persistently criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It got heated to a point that Piers lost his cool and walked out from the live TV set saying that "I am done with this".

Tina Knowles among concerned Americans and others around the globe that has been speaking in support of the Hollywood actress, Meghan Markle, chastised Mr Morgan for his.

undefined Handout/Getty Images

"So Piers Morgan stormed off because he can dish it out but he can’t take it!!!! Is he 5 years old or what!!!!!!! No concern for Archie whatsoever!!! Looks to me like he’s saying. How dare this black man reprimand me. On national tv," Miss Lawson wrote.

In an Instagram post, she continued that "only I can do that” I can drag Meghan But you cannot call me out!!!’ Morgan has always felt superior White and British at that !!! !!! He has always felt his White privilege !!".

Piers Morgan

In the post below that has gone viral with over 2000 comments and more than 200,000 views after 4hrs, she concluded that "he is showing his true colors literally!!!! They better not come for Alex for telling the truth!!!!!".

However, according to the latest update, Piers Morgan has quit hosting the Good Morning Britain show. According to a mirror.co.uk report "following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain".

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add", the producers of the popular Good Morning Britain show added.