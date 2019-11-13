The barter deal which will see Ghana exchange its bauxite reserves in the Atewa Forest for $2billion from China for developmental projects has been criticised by the opposition party and some Ghanaians.

And now, Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also an environmentalist, is calling on the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, to protect the Atewa Forest.

In a tweet on Tuesday, November 12, the “Titanic” star actor stated that mining in the forest would put the millions of people and hundreds of “wildlife species” who depend on it “at risk of extinction."

The Oscar-winning actor stressed that the world must prioritise the protection of such places for a healthy planet.

He tweeted: “Ghana’s #Atewa Forest Reserve provides drinking water to 5 million+ people & harbours 100+ wildlife species at risk of extinction. We must prioritize the protection of these irreplaceable places for a healthy planet.”