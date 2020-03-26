According to Toke, this will help women to know what works for them when it comes to bedroom matters. “I think every female should have a vibrator. I mean, are you crazy? You don’t have one? In 2020? Like, dude, how do you even know what your body needs?” she said.

The controversial Nigeran actress further advised that girls must try to please themselves once every week to sexually discover themselves. “So many haven’t had an orgasm before. You depend so much on the guy to decide what your body wants, however you should take one day in the week to experiment with your vagina and see what you really want”.

"PG 18 plixxxxx. Ignore my goofy self but while we are stuck at home I thought it’s important I share this. A lot of us females grew up believing that sex is something we do to only procreate, so many of us didn’t have a proper sex education, some believe sex is something to be given to your partner, sex is dirty, we cringe at the mention of it, get shy, don’t allow ourselves to even attempt to discover our bodies cos it’s somewhat of a taboo," she captioned the sex education video she shared. Watch it below.

