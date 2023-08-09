ADVERTISEMENT
'God is busy helping me' – Tonto Dikeh reacts to ex-husband’s crashed marriage

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to share her happiness and gratitude to God, as rumours circulate about the possible collapse of her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s marriage to fellow actress Rosy Meurer.

Tonto Dike almost became a Pastor [BBC]

Amidst these whispers of uncertainty, Tonto Dikeh has chosen to view the issues in their relationship as a form of divine retribution on her behalf.

According to her post, the challenges they face at home are a manifestation of God's response to her grievances.

A post from the widely recognized Nigerian blog, Gistlover, has been making rounds on social media. The post hinted at a possible strains in Rosy Meurer and Churchill's marital bond, citing allegations involving infidelity and instances of domestic discord.

These matters, marked by their sensitivity, have reportedly been contained within the confines of their private sphere as the family works towards reconciliation.

As of now, the couple has not issued any official statements regarding these reports. However, Tonto Dikeh, who asserts that her previous claims about her ex-husband are echoing in his new marriage, has found solace in the unfolding situation and has taken to her social media channels to express her contentment.

In an Instagram post, she shared her thoughts: "I am merely a woman who is being assisted by the divine. Just as I am devoted to him, I can see that God has a purpose for me. His intentions towards me are deliberate and unwavering."

Tonto's claims to have been vindicated over claims she made about her husband which he is repeating in his new marriage.

