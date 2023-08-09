'God is busy helping me' – Tonto Dikeh reacts to ex-husband’s crashed marriage

According to her post, the challenges they face at home are a manifestation of God's response to her grievances.

A post from the widely recognized Nigerian blog, Gistlover, has been making rounds on social media. The post hinted at a possible strains in Rosy Meurer and Churchill's marital bond, citing allegations involving infidelity and instances of domestic discord.

These matters, marked by their sensitivity, have reportedly been contained within the confines of their private sphere as the family works towards reconciliation.

As of now, the couple has not issued any official statements regarding these reports. However, Tonto Dikeh, who asserts that her previous claims about her ex-husband are echoing in his new marriage, has found solace in the unfolding situation and has taken to her social media channels to express her contentment.

In an Instagram post, she shared her thoughts: "I am merely a woman who is being assisted by the divine. Just as I am devoted to him, I can see that God has a purpose for me. His intentions towards me are deliberate and unwavering."