Over the weekend, a particular video caught the world’s eye and has sparked a new online challenge.

The Kupe Challenge is the new social media language on the lips of netizens now after four handsome black French did a short video of them grooving to the Kupe song and dance moves. Others have started the Kupe challenge and to be honest, none are at the same level as the original Kupe boys!

But it looks like Too Sweet Annan could garner as much attention like that of the French guys together with his colleague actor from Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie and Melvin Duah.

Wearing long wigs with a red lipstick smooch, the actors get in touch with their feminine side as the jokingly act efferminate whilst they dance to the song.