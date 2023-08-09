Tory Lanez jailed for 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

He was found guilty on three gun-related charges in December and has been held in jail since. The shooting, which polarised the music world, left Megan Thee Stallion needing surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot.

According to the LA District Attorney, George Gascón, the verdict is that Megan's fame "has brought an important spotlight on the issue of violence against women".

The hearing began Monday and wrapped up Tuesday, ending a high-profile case in which Megan, 28, was subjected to what prosecutors called "repeated and grotesque attacks."

Prosecutors had asked the judge for a 13-year prison sentence. They said Lanez, 31, deserved a lengthy sentence for shooting a "vulnerable victim" on a quiet residential street, and for waging "a campaign to humiliate and re-traumatise her" after the attack.

In December, a jury found 31-year-old Lanez, who had pleaded not guilty, guilty of three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic weapon, transportation of a loaded, unregistered firearm, and grossly negligent discharge of a firearm.