Without any news about her pregnancy, the 28-year-old Kumawood actress on Thursday 14 May, shared a photo of her pregnant self posing with her son to inform her followers on social media about welcoming her child.

“Thank you, Lord. My second Angel is in! ITS A GIRL!” captioned the post which has gathered over 7000 likes after 55 minutes with about 500 comments from her colleague showbiz personalities and fans congratulating her.

The controversial actress is also known for her luxury lifestyle with her unknown boyfriend always pampering her with cars and goodies. The now mother of two, has been linked to having a secret with top politicians and to that, she once angrilly blasted fans for cooking such allegations.

However, Tracey, a die-hard NDC fanatic, who campaigns for the party and professed her admiration for Former President Mahama, has never revealed the identity of her son’s father and so far, she is keeping as such her newborn baby girl. See her post below.