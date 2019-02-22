The actress made the comments during a radio interview to trash reports that claim she once said the National Democratic Party is a useless one.

Detailing how deep she loves the Party, she said her Mother is an NPP sympathizer but even in her early teen life days, she was sneaking her Mum’s car out to NDC rallies.

"I didn't stand anywhere to say that NDC is a useless party. Me? I have never said that. When I die, my coffin should be painted with NDC colours.

"Because I love the party. My mum who gave birth to me is NPP but ever since I joined the NDC party, she has never asked me anything about it," Tracey said in twi.

Tracy Boakye was among other celebrities like John Dumelo, MzBel, Afia Schwarzenegger, James Gardiner, Mr Beautiful who campaigned for NDC during the 2016 elections which the party lost woefully.

Watch Tracey in the video below profess her deep love for the NDC.