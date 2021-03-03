A few days ago, there were several reports that the self-acclaimed 'East Legon Landlady’ was sacked from her apartment after her rent was due.

She reportedly relocated to Ashaley Botwe for cheaper accommodation because she couldn’t afford her rent fee at East Legon.

But in what seems to be a dramatic twist, Tracey Boakye herself put up a post of her said East Legon apartment and said she is leasing.

In an Instagram post today, she called the apartment ‘my beautiful East Legon house’, adding that it is available for rent and that it is a hot cake.

She said she will directly deal with potential tenants.

Tracey Boakye shared a photo gallery of her apartment with the caption: “My beautiful East Legon house is available for rent, very hot cake, so kindly dm me now for any info. Or kindly call my agent... your sexy landlady will be at your service. Thank you.”